Cindy speaks on Sheebah's mother's house

Ugandan singer Cindy Sanyu has praised Sheebah Karungi for fulfilling one of her biggest dreams, building a home for her mother.

Speaking in an interview on December 03, 2025, Cindy said giving your mother a house is one of the most rewarding achievements. She congratulated Sheebah and called the milestone “an amazing accomplishment.”

“That’s good. I remember the joy I felt when I built a house for my mother. It makes you even happier than your mum,” Cindy said. “After seeing her struggle, knowing she now has a place of her own with no rent worries is priceless. I’m so happy for Sheebah, but even more for her mum.”

During the unveiling of the new home, Sheebah shared emotional memories of her mother’s hardships, including being evicted over Shs8,000 rent arrears. She said those experiences pushed her to work harder and ensure her mother never faced such struggles again.

Sheebah also revealed she used to hide their small home from friends, often pointing at a different gate on the way from school because she felt embarrassed.

She said she hopes her story inspires young girls to work hard and change their families’ lives.

“I used to hide our home from my friends,” Sheebah said. “Now I won’t hide this house from anyone. Let it inspire many of you.”

Sheebah held a star-studded housewarming party for the new home in Mityana.

