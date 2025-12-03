Axarya to host second edition of Guinness Smooth’s Pass the Aux

Pass the Aux, is a creative platform where fashion, music and urban expression collide; the event will turn Meraki Karting into a vibrant playground for artistic expression.

This Saturday, Kampala’s creative community heads to Meraki Karting in Bugolobi as Guinness Smooth brings back the second edition of Pass the Aux.

Happening on December 6, the experience opens the month with a refreshed pulse under the brand’s signature call; Make It Yours.

The evening will feature curated sets from DJs Em That Guy, Ames, and Richie Ndagije, each bringing a distinct sound meant to invite guests to indulge with both the craft and different sound.

Fresh from a successful Aumex Conference last month, Guinness Smooth brings the same creative energy and vigor to Pass the Aux.

From fashion, art and music, the brand, presents yet another platform for different creatives to own their expressions.

“Pass the Aux is our way of giving creatives a space where their individuality leads the night,” said Dennise Paula Nazzinda, the Premium Beers Brand Manager at UBL.

“Every DJ, every sketch, every moment reflects the spirit of ‘Make It Yours,’ and we are excited to see guests shape the experience in their own unique style.”

Fashion will elevate the night even further as celebrated designer Lincoln Axarya, founder of Axarya, unveils his latest collection.

His Sip-and-Illustrate session will offer guests a rare opportunity to step into his world, learning, sketching, and experimenting with style in a relaxed, interactive fashion lab.

It is the perfect space for fashion lovers, stylists, and budding designers to explore their creative edge.

With music, fashion, and the electric thrill of Meraki Karting, all in one space, this edition promises a richer, more immersive encounter than ever before.