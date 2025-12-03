Man uses fake bid notice in newspaper to scam suppliers of Shs800m

A Kampala businessman has been charged after allegedly placing a fake bid notice, posing as a government affiliate, and scamming suppliers of goods worth nearly Shs800 million.

The Executive Director of Hongera Saana Uganda Ltd, Ashiraf Muyomba, has been charged with obtaining goods by false pretence, forgery, and uttering false documents.

Muyomba appeared before the KCCA Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was remanded until December 10, 2025.

The charges follow a probe by the Anti-Corruption Directorate, working with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

The charges follow a probe by the Anti-Corruption Directorate, working with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

Investigators say that between December 2024 and April 2025, Hongera Saana Uganda claimed falsely to work with the Presidential Mobilisation Body for Peace and Development under the Office of the President.

The company is accused of placing a fake bid notice in newspapers inviting suppliers to deliver various goods.

Muyomba reportedly signed contracts with suppliers, including Shillo Nasali of Kisco International Limited and Isaac Kezimbira of KKN Enterprises Limited, for items worth nearly Shs800 million.

Delivered goods included large quantities of food seeds, posho, sugar, cooking oil, mattresses, double metallic beds, spray pumps, knapsacks, branded T-shirts, umbrellas, caps, and branded backdrops.

Suppliers made several attempts to secure payment but received nothing.

Investigations later confirmed that Hongera Saana Uganda had no link to the Office of the President, contrary to what was stated in the fake advert.

