Museveni says First Daughters Natasha, Diana being urged to  join parliament 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:53 - 04 December 2025
President Yoweri Museveni with First Daughter Natasha
Addressing journalists at his Rwakitura country home on Wednesday night, Museveni said he had been personally approached by residents to convince the First Daughters to run for parliament
President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that residents in Gomba and Ntungamo districts have been pressing his daughters, Natasha Karugire and Diana Kyaremera to join parliament.

The president, however, expressed doubt on the two  women ever accepting these requests, revealing that they are too busy with their personal and family business ventures.

Addressing journalists at his Rwakitura country home on Wednesday night, Museveni said he had been personally approached by residents to convince the First Daughters.

“Recently I went to Gomba in Kisozi and the Baganda of Kisozi told me; ‘Twagala Natasha ajje yesimbewo’ (We want Natasha to come and contest to represent us.)” he said.

“I told them, what would my girl be looking for joining politics? She cannot. When Natasha goes to Kisozi she’s going to look after our cows not to fight for petty political offices. They can try and beg her but I don’t think they can convince her.”

In Ntungamo district, Museveni said, similar calls had emerged for his last born daughter Diana Kyaremera to contest for the district woman MP race.

“My other daughter Diana is in Ntungamo taking care of our grandparents’ land; and the locals always say, ‘Diana should come and contest for the District Woman MP.’ But she can’t. My children cannot get involved in that’

President Museveni chats with Diana Kyaremera
President Museveni chats with Diana Kyaremera

Museveni was responding to a question about the surge in the number of candidates contesting for elective positions in the ongoing election season, as well as the violence that has manifested in campaigns.

He attributed this to Ugandans seeking political offices as a way of making money.

“The reason we have politics of life and death in Uganda is because most people who join politics are poor and looking for bread. They do not come in to serve but to make money,” he said.

“There is a person in Kampala whom I offered a ministerial position and he turned it down saying he has his own businesses and they'd be affected if he got into government.

“What will stabilize politics is not law enforcement, and arresting people; it is families getting out of poverty so that a person joins politics to serve not to look for food.”

