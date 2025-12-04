Catwalk Lounge marks five years with a high-energy anniversary party

The party went on till the wee hours

Catwalk Bar and Lounge celebrated its fifth anniversary with a glamorous, high-energy night of music, fashion, and unforgettable performances that drew Kampala’s vibrant social scene together.

Catwalk Bar and Lounge marked its fifth anniversary with a high-energy celebration delivered in partnership with luxury tequila brand- Don Julio.

The milestone celebration brought together Kampala’s top gregarious crowd for an elevated party experience that reflected Catwalk’s evolution over the past five years.

The black carpet event brought the best out of Ugandan socialites, who as expected, dressed for the moment, and walked that carpet as if they were on a fashion runway.

Each step taken on the black carpet offered a photo and video opportunity, to capture the essence of the momentous occasion.

Being the luxury tequila that it is, Don Julio deeply engraved its role as the leading partner for elevated party experiences, combining high-quality tequila with spectacular service.

The creative bottle serve stood out through the night; waitresses carried bottles in pomp and lights, escorted by the bell dong sound effect.

The creativity made each delivery an engaging performance that contributed to the event’s memorable atmosphere.

Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum, East Africa- Judie Nandekya, said that the celebration was only the beginning of what promises to be a big partnership with Catwalk Lounge.

“We are glad to partner with Catwalk Lounge on their 5th anniversary celebration. As Don Julio, we seek to elevate experiences for our consumers, beyond just serving them the finest luxury tequila. This is just a beginning, watch the space for so many amazing moments at Catwalk Lounge, with Don Julio at the center of each celebration."

The music policy, as promised, was high-energy, relatable, reminiscent, and in sync with the crowd, ambience, and mood.

DJs- Hady and Liito, set the mood with old-school and vintage beats, as MCs- Pest and Josh hyped the crowd up.

Next was Sheila Gashumba aka DJ Lil Stunner, who took to the decks and served an ‘orgasmic’ set of Amapiano and Dancehall, that transformed Catwalk into a kaleidoscope of movement, as guests danced their shoes off and took turns to snap away.

At about 2am, Sheebah took to the stage amidst wild cheers. Revellers pushed forward, snapping and recording videos, as Queen Karma performed their favorite hits, with unrivaled energy. They sang along, danced, and had an unforgettable time.

The party went on till the wee hours of Wednesday morning, leaving revelers with unforgettable memories.

