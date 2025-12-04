Uganda Hip Hop Awards return with boost from Bond 7 

The annual Uganda Hip Hop Awards (UHHA) are back for the 8th addition

The event is scheduled to take place on 5th December 2025 at the International University of East Africa (IUEA).

UBL Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits, Hillary Baguma, expressed immense pride in the new collaboration.

“The Uganda Hip Hop Awards speaks directly to the nation’s creative energy, and we are proud to support the culture up to and beyond December 5th,” Mr Baguma stated.

He added that the alignment allows the brand, which is built on shared moments and national pride, to “toast the artists whose flow inspires us all and strengthens the bonds that make our culture unique.”

The press conference held to announce the collaboration was itself a gathering of key industry figures, reinforcing the awards' standing within the arts community.

In attendance were hip hop legends such as Babaluku, Navio, and Lyrical G, alongside representatives from supporting partners Pepsi and NRG Radio.

The awards provide a crucial platform for recognising the artists who are currently defining the nation’s sound while simultaneously honouring those who paved the way. This dual focus ensures the genre’s continued health and influence.

The brand’s involvement extends beyond merely supporting the stage. As a commitment to the fan experience, Bond 7 is adding a distinctive element to the event: every adult attendee who purchases an ordinary ticket will receive a complimentary 200ml bottle of the whisky upon entry.

Nathan Mubembe, Project Manager of the UHHA, welcomed the support, stating that hosting the event for an eighth year ensures the genre’s "continued flow into the mainstream.”