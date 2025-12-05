Uganda to host Africa’s first ever Dragon Boat Cup

Hundreds of dedicated fans will physically follow the teams, in addition to millions of anticipated online viewers, promising a major boost to the nation’s visibility.

Uganda is set to host the first-ever Africa Dragon Boat Cup, scheduled to take place from the 1st to the 4th of October, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement was made by Mr. Solomon Muwonge, President of the Uganda Dragon Boat Federation, during a significant meeting with Ambassador Richard Kabonero, the Head of Regional Economic Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The landmark fixture is expected to draw substantial international attention.

Mr. Ehab Gouda, President of the Africa Dragon Boat Federation, who is currently in the country with General Secretary Ms. Mary Lai, to assess Uganda’s preparedness, confirmed the scale of the event.

The cup is expected to bring together over 500 professional athletes representing 16 countries spanning Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Hundreds of dedicated fans will physically follow the teams, in addition to millions of anticipated online viewers, promising a major boost to the nation’s visibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambassador Kabonero recognised the Federation’s efforts, thanking them for promoting a sport that provides essential opportunities for Ugandans to explore their talent, market the country, and improve people-to-people relations on the global stage.

Officials confirmed that the cup is expected to bring together over 500 professional athletes representing 16 countries

Ms. Lai echoed this sentiment, noting that by successfully hosting the 2026 cup, Uganda has a unique opportunity to showcase its offerings in tourism, investment, and trade, using the high-profile sporting event as a critical "door opener."

Dragon Boat racing is a sport steeped in history, having been an important traditional programme in China for over 2,500 years.

It currently boasts a massive global following of more than 50 million players.

Advertisement

Advertisement