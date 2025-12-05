Limoncello 3.0: Italian brunch bliss with a touch of Tanqueray cocktail artistry

This experience is ushering those who enjoy the finer things in life into the festive season in style, with a taste of the Italian Amalfi Coast right here in Kampala.

Just like the Italians find pleasure and beauty in simple everyday moments, from enjoying creamy tomato and spinach pasta to ice cold sprizters with friends on a sunny day, Limoncello 3.0 is recreating this for all tastemakers in town.

However, you don't have to be in Rome to experience this. The ultimate La Dolce Vita awaits at Mediterraneo, Villa Kololo, for the Limoncello 3.0 Italian Brunch, on 7th December for the Dolce and Gabanna edition.

Adding to this, Tanqueray Gin will complement the experience with an exciting cocktail menu carefully crafted with the distinctive citrusy Tanqueray No. TEN, the classic Tanqueray London Dry, and a touch of orange blossom with the Flor de Sevilla.

La Dolce Vita

The botanical notes in these cocktails will create a unique balance and enhance the fresh herbs and spices in the pasta offerings and cured meats options come Sunday.

Starting off strong with the gin-inspired chilled Sole Spritz to mean the sun, this cocktail carries that same bright, tangy taste of No.10, inspired by the Italian Riviera. It's a lively burst of fresh orange, grounded by whispers of earthy juniper, smooth vanilla, and a hint of spice, all set to pair perfectly with caprese salads, seafood, antipasti, and lemon-based brunch dishes.

The Sevilla Sunset Collins, often crafted with Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla is a warm Mediterranean sunset in a glass. With its zesty orange and crisp juniper followed by subtle notes of vanilla and warm allspice, the gin’s bittersweet orange flavour mirrors tomato-basil notes, making it the perfect pairing for grilled Mediterranean dishes.

Rounding out the trio is the Limoncello Garden Gimlet, made with Tanqueray London Dry as a tribute to the Italian limoncello tradition. Its clean botanicals and aroma, derived from cedar, juniper oil and a little citrus zest give the drink enough character to shine alongside pastas, desserts or light pastries.

La Dolce Vita

Through these three creations, Tanqueray portrays splendour as a staple cocktail classic revered for its ability to elevate classic cocktail recipes and inspire new ones.

When asked about the inspiration behind this new array of cocktails, Steven Baguma, the Reserve Brand Ambassador at Uganda Breweries said:

“The vision was to translate la dolce vita into liquid form with cocktails that encourage long, laughter-filled conversations, while staying in harmonious balance with the authentic flavors of Italian cuisine.”

With Tanqueray setting the spirited tone, the Limoncello Italian Brunch passport to the Amalfi Coast, nestled right in the heart of Kampala all priced at 150,000 UGX. Liimoncello 3.0 will be hosted by Shiella Gashumba and followed by an exclusive after-party experience. The day’s entertainment will also feature an exciting lineup of DJs and performers, including DJ Focus Official, MC Pauma, Annah Gomez, Sydii Gonzales, and many more.

The outfit aesthetic should channel beachy, creamy, gelato-inspired vibes with bright coastal tones and colours borrowed from the sea and the sun. Dress for la dolce vita, and arrive ready to savor every moment of this coastal escape, without ever leaving the city.

