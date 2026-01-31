Story behind Bobi Wine’s Kanyanya video location

Bobi Wine stood on the rooftop of an unfinished building, with Kampala’s skyline visible in the background.

Bobi Wine stood on the rooftop of an unfinished building, with Kampala’s skyline visible in the background.

It is now established that the building is the abandoned IK Musaazi International Medical Research Centre, a project whose construction stalled over 20 years ago

Fresh information has emerged about the location where opposition leader Bobi Wine recorded one of his most talked-about videos since going into hiding after the presidential elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since 16 January, a day after the polls, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader has remained out of public sight following a heavy security deployment around his Magere home, effectively confining his family and close aides indoors with limited access to the outside world.

Despite his absence from public view, Bobi Wine has periodically released video messages filmed from different locations, addressing supporters and reassuring family members.

Some of the messages have been interpreted as deliberately provocative, with the opposition leader insisting that security agencies are unable to trace him and that he will resurface on his own terms.

The building is the abandoned IK Musaazi International Medical Research Centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Speculation to Kanyanya Confirmation

In one of the earliest videos he shared, Bobi Wine stood on the rooftop of an unfinished building, with Kampala’s skyline visible in the background.

The footage initially sparked speculation on social media about where it had been recorded.

That mystery has now been resolved, with confirmation that the building is located in Kanyanya, in Kawempe Division.

Since the revelation, the site has attracted large crowds, turning into an unlikely tourist hotspot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Influencers, content creators and business owners have been flocking to the building to take photographs and shoot videos, some using the location to advertise products.

Several clips circulating online also show unidentified individuals charging members of the public a fee to access the rooftop.

Bobi Wine posted an outdoor video in hiding

A Forgotten Landmark With Deep History

It is now established that the building is the abandoned IK Musaazi International Medical Research Centre, a project whose construction stalled decades ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The multi-million-dollar facility was commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni in December 2000 and was intended to honour Ignatius Kangave Musaazi, a prominent 1950s freedom fighter who played a key role in Uganda’s independence struggle and the wider emancipation of Africa.

The 22-acre site was donated to the government by Musaazi before his death in 1990, with the aim of providing accommodation for international specialists conducting medical research or working alongside Ugandan doctors.

During the foundation-laying ceremony, President Museveni criticised former President Milton Obote for imprisoning Musaazi and failing to accord him the respect due to his status as a nationalist leader.