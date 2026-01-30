Boys outperform girls in PLE 2025

The 2025 PLE was conducted on 3rd and 4th November

The 2025 PLE was conducted on 3rd and 4th November

According to UNEB statistics, 12.54 per cent of male candidates attained Division One, compared to 10.35 per cent of females.

Boys outperformed girls in the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), with data from the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) showing higher proportions of male candidates achieving the top grades and a lower failure rate compared to their female counterparts.

The performance gap is most pronounced at the upper end of the grading scale, particularly in Division One and Division Two, which are widely regarded as indicators of strong academic achievement.

A similar trend was observed in Division Two, where 48.54 per cent of boys were placed, slightly higher than the 47.69 per cent recorded among girls.

Females, according to UNEB figures, accounted for 20.76 per cent in Division Three compared to 20.15 per cent of males, and 11.13 per cent in Division Four against 9.79 per cent for boys.

In the ungraded category, which represents candidates who did not meet the minimum performance threshold, 10.07 per cent of girls were ungraded, compared to 8.97 per cent of boys, indicating a higher failure rate among female candidates.

PLE 2025 performance by gender

The 2025 PLE was conducted on 3rd and 4th November under the theme “Embracing Security and Holistic Assessment of Learners in a Dynamic Environment.” A total of 817,883 candidates from 15,388 centres registered for the examination, marking an increase from 797,444 candidates in 2024.

Of these, 63.8 per cent were Universal Primary Education (UPE) beneficiaries, while 36.2 per cent came from non-UPE schools.

Examiners praised the quality of the examination papers, noting that they reflected the ongoing shift towards competency-based assessment, focusing on the application of knowledge and skills.

Presenting the results, UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo noted that some teachers, particularly in Social Studies and Religious Education, have yet to fully adapt their teaching methods to the new competency-based approach.

This contributed to weaker performance in those subjects compared to 2024. He also warned against last-minute materials circulated by unregistered examination bureaus, which he said misled candidates and negatively affected performance.