Photos: Bobi Wine says wife hospitalised, house ransacked in UPDF raid

Bobi Wine said his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi, was held at gunpoint and repeatedly questioned about his whereabouts.

Opposition leader Bobi Wine, has said his home in Magere was violently raided by security forces, leaving his wife hospitalised and the property extensively damaged.

Bobi Wine said hundreds of soldiers descended on his home late at night, with many reportedly dressed in uniforms of the Special Forces Command (SFC), others in regular UPDF attire, and some in plain clothes.

Bobi Wine shared phones of his ransacked home

According to Bobi Wine, the soldiers broke doors, smashed windows, and used hammers to damage walls and other parts of the house as they searched for him.

He said his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi, was held at gunpoint and repeatedly questioned about his whereabouts. He further claimed that soldiers stole money, important documents, and a wide range of electronic equipment, including phones, laptops, CCTV cameras, internet devices, speakers, and chargers.

Bobi Wine shared phones of his ransacked home

Bobi Wine alleged that his wife was physically assaulted after refusing to unlock her phone, and that she was subjected to humiliation and ethnic insults during the ordeal.

He also said the soldiers beat the family’s security guard and house help, and demanded to know where he and their children were hiding.

Bobi Wine shared phones of his ransacked home

“They entered every part of our house, including the ceiling, and left so much destruction everywhere. They grabbed my wife's phone, forced her to sit down, and ordered her to remove her password. She refused. They strangled her and insulted her,” he said.

“They forcefully removed her blouse and took pictures! Speaking Runyakore, they asked why she would get married to a muganda, and why we would dare challenge Museveni.”

Bobi Wine shared phones of his ransacked home

Following the incident, Bobi Wine said his wife was rushed to hospital, where she remains admitted while receiving treatment for physical injuries and psychological trauma.