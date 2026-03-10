Etania, Josh Mc, DJ Wiz J  and more to takeover Smirnoff Fiesta in Nkozi

Known for her crowd pulling Amapiano and popular party sets, Etania will bring her infectious energy to this edition of the Fiesta tour that will most likely make it hard for anyone to leave the venue

A high energy line up featuring the life of the party; Etania, DJ Wiz J, Josh Mc and Nkozi’s TrellyOnSet and MC Ursh Trey has been announced for the awaited Smirnoff Fiesta takeover in Nkozi this Saturday the 14th March at Bbosa Hostel.

Known for her crowd pulling Amapiano and popular party sets, Etania will bring her infectious energy to this edition of the Fiesta tour that will most likely make it hard for anyone to leave the venue!

Trelly

The Smirnoff vibe shifters will also vibe out with Nkozi’s; TrellyOnSet and MC Ursh Trey, to give the party goers a wholesome party experience with fire music sets ranging from Amapiano to afro beats and dancehall. You name it.

According to the organisers, the Nkozi edition promises an even bigger experience. Beyond the high-energy music and party atmosphere, party lovers will indulge in any chilled Smirnoff Ice of their choice, spicy Smirnoff vodka infused cocktails at unbeatable prices, engaging games and art installations to bring out their flavor.

DJ Wiz j

These Fiesta turn ups and more will lead up to Etania’s first headliner show- Becoming the Life of the Party in partnership with Smirnoff and will take place on the 4th of April at Hockey Grounds.

Josh MC