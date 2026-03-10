Photos: Kampala screening celebrates a story decades in the making

What many expected to be a simple night at the movies quickly transformed into a heartfelt cultural gathering where generations came together to celebrate legacy, love, and the rediscovery of a forgotten artist whose work quietly documented a community for decades.

Art and culture enthusiasts in Kampala enjoyed a special cinematic moment over the weekend during the screening of Memories of Love Returned.

Memories of Love Returned screening

The documentary traces an extraordinary 22-year journey that began in April 2002. Acclaimed Ugandan-American filmmaker Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine found himself stranded in the small town of Mbirizi in Masaka after his car broke down.

That unexpected moment led him to the doorstep of photographer Kibaate Aloysius Ssalongo, a humble studio owner whose camera had captured the soul of his community from the late 1950s until his passing in 2006.

Memories of Love Returned screening

Through restored photographs and powerful storytelling, the film revisits the chance encounter between Mwine and Ssalongo, highlighting how the discovery of thousands of photographs turned into a mission to preserve and share a visual archive of everyday Ugandan life.

The themes of rediscovery and cultural pride reflected the spirit behind the So UG So 60 campaign, which celebrates six decades of bringing Ugandans together through shared stories and identity.

Memories of Love Returned screening

Hilda Aguti, Marketing Manager for Uganda Waragi, noted that Ssalongo’s work embodies the authenticity the campaign seeks to highlight. She emphasized that his images captured the essence of Mbirizi for more than 50 years, and the screening symbolized how Ugandan stories are increasingly being told by Ugandans and appreciated around the world.

Guests were first welcomed at the Acacia Rooftop, where a cocktail experience set the tone for the evening. The curated drinks menu paid tribute to the photographer and his studio, with themed cocktails inspired by his legacy and the town he documented.

Memories of Love Returned screening

The guest list mirrored the cultural weight of the event, bringing together notable figures from Uganda’s creative scene including Maurice Kirya, Matthew and Eleanor Nabwiso, and dignitaries such as Maria Kiwanuka.

Memories of Love Returned screening

Members of Ssalongo’s family were also present, some visiting Kampala for only the second time, visibly moved as their relative’s work received long-overdue recognition.

