Bellazuri marks International Women’s Day with gathering focused on African women, beauty

Bellazuri, which develops skincare products formulated specifically for African skin, used the occasion to highlight its focus on representation and locally informed beauty solutions.

Held under the theme “For the Woman Who Conquers Every Day,” the afternoon brought together women from different professional and personal backgrounds for conversation, networking and reflection on the experiences that shape women’s lives across the continent.

On March 8, as the world marked International Women’s Day, Ugandan skincare brand Bellazuri – Roots of Beauty hosted a small women’s empowerment event at its head offices in Butabiika.

Rather than a formal conference, the gathering leaned toward open dialogue. Guests discussed topics ranging from confidence and self-image to the evolving place of African women within the beauty industry.

The conversations also touched on the quiet, everyday achievements that often go unrecognized, from building careers and businesses to balancing family and personal ambitions.

The event also offered a glimpse into how local beauty brands are positioning themselves in an industry that has historically been dominated by global players.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director Patricia Tino said the company wanted the gathering to feel less like a brand showcase and more like a space for women to share experiences.

“International Women’s Day is a moment to recognize the resilience and determination women show every day,” she said. “For us, it’s also an opportunity to celebrate the many ways African women continue to lead, create and push forward despite challenges.”

Guests were also taken on a tour of the company’s premises, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the brand develops and produces its skincare products in Uganda.

In recent years, locally developed beauty brands across Africa have been gaining visibility as more consumers seek products suited to their skin types and climates. Events such as this one reflect a broader shift in the industry toward conversations about representation, identity and self-acceptance.