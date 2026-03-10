UPDF dismiss claims checkpoints target Bobi Wine

The UPDF has said the military police checkpoints deployed across the Kampala Metropolitan Area are aimed at enforcing traffic laws and improving road discipline, not targeting NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has clarified that the recent deployment of Military Police at checkpoints across the Kampala Metropolitan Area is aimed at restoring discipline on the roads and enforcing traffic regulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The operation began on March 9, 2026 and is being conducted jointly with the Uganda Police Force traffic department. Authorities say the exercise targets motorists who violate traffic rules, vehicles operating without registration plates, and the illegal use of sirens.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Col Chris Magezi said the operation is focused on improving order on the roads and curbing criminal activities linked to some motorists.

“The UPDF Military Police Brigade, working with the Uganda Police Force have embarked on an operation to restore sanity on Ugandan roads, ensure full compliance with traffic regulations by ALL motorists, impound unregistered or numberless vehicles, and curb the illegal use of sirens, among other measures,” Magezi said.

He explained that the operation will continue for as long as necessary until the authorities achieve the intended objectives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magezi also dismissed claims circulating in some sections of the public that the checkpoints were set up to arrest National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

“This is therefore to dismiss the insinuations from some quarters that the snap checkpoints mounted by the Military and Uganda Police traffic corps is an effort to apprehend NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine). No one is looking for or interested in the NUP leader,” Magezi said.

He added that the aim of the operation is to ensure discipline on the roads and strengthen enforcement of traffic laws.

According to Magezi, similar enforcement operations have been carried out before and have helped improve road safety and compliance with traffic rules.

He urged motorists and motorcyclists to cooperate with security officers deployed at the checkpoints and to follow all traffic directives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magezi noted that compliance with traffic laws is necessary to maintain order on the roads and improve public safety.

“Motorists, including motorcyclists, are urged to cooperate and comply with the Military Police and Uganda Traffic Police directives for the common good,” Magezi said.