China removes tariffs on African imports

The measure expands earlier duty-free arrangements that mainly benefited Africa’s least-developed countries under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation framework

The measure expands earlier duty-free arrangements that mainly benefited Africa’s least-developed countries under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation framework

China will remove tariffs on all imports from 53 African countries starting May 1, a move expected to expand African exports and deepen trade ties with the continent.

China has announced that it will remove tariffs on all taxable products imported from Africa beginning May 1, a move expected to widen trade opportunities for the continent. The policy will grant duty-free access to goods from 53 African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the announcement on Sunday while addressing a press conference held alongside the country’s annual National People’s Congress session.

The decision marks one of China’s most significant trade concessions to Africa and is expected to boost exports of agricultural products, minerals and manufactured goods to the world’s second-largest economy.

“We will use tariff ‘subtraction’ to drive trade ‘addition’ and achieve livelihood ‘multiplication’,” Wang said. He added that China’s large consumer market could open new development opportunities for African economies.

The measure expands earlier duty-free arrangements that mainly benefited Africa’s least-developed countries under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation framework. By extending the policy to nearly the entire continent, Beijing hopes to strengthen economic ties and increase the volume of African exports entering its market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts say the move comes at a time when global trade is facing rising protectionist policies in several regions.

China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. According to Chinese customs figures, trade between China and Africa reached about $282 billion in 2023.

African exports to China were valued at around $170 billion during the same period. Much of that trade consisted of oil, minerals and metals from countries including Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

Chinese authorities say the tariff removal is intended to broaden the structure of Africa’s exports. Beijing hopes African countries will increase shipments of agricultural goods, textiles and processed products as their manufacturing capacity grows.

The policy also aligns with China’s broader economic engagement on the continent through infrastructure development and industrial cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chinese-funded projects have already contributed to the construction or rehabilitation of more than 10,000 kilometres of railway lines and nearly 100,000 kilometres of roads across Africa, according to official estimates.

African governments have long called for better access to international markets for value-added products rather than relying mainly on exports of raw materials.

Economists believe the tariff-free access could support industries such as coffee and cocoa processing, horticulture, leather goods and apparel manufacturing. These sectors employ millions of people across the continent.

The announcement also comes as China and African countries mark 70 years of modern diplomatic relations. Both sides have designated 2026 as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

However, analysts say African exporters must increase production capacity and meet Chinese market standards if they are to benefit fully from the new policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement