Police publish national emergency, crime reporting hotlines

The Uganda Police Force has published national emergency and security hotline numbers, urging the public to use them to quickly report crime, accidents, fires and other emergencies.

The Uganda Police Force has released a list of emergency and crime reporting hotlines to help the public reach security agencies quickly during incidents.

In a notice shared by the police and the Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC) on March 10, 2026, officials urged Ugandans to use the numbers whenever they face emergencies or need police assistance.

The police said the national emergency numbers remain 999 and 112, which can be used by anyone across the country to report urgent situations such as accidents, crime or medical emergencies.

According to the notice, the police operations centre can also be reached on 0800 199 699, 0776 999 136 and 0707 600 773 for general security issues or reports that require police intervention.

The notice further states that the Traffic Police can be contacted through 0800 199 099, a hotline meant to handle road emergencies, accidents and traffic violations.

The police also provided a direct contact for the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID). Members of the public who wish to report serious crimes or provide information to investigators can call 0800 200 093.

For fire emergencies, the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services (FP&RS) department listed three contact numbers. These are 0800 121 222, 0783 738 496 and 0709 010 820.

“The public is advised to use these hotlines to report emergencies, crime and incidents that require urgent police response,” the notice stated.

Authorities say the hotlines are part of ongoing efforts to improve public safety and strengthen communication between citizens and security agencies across the country.

