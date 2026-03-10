Uganda military rejects UN criticism of South Sudan operation

UPDF says its deployment in South Sudan is lawful, invited by the host government and has helped prevent violence and protect civilians.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has defended its ongoing military operation in South Sudan, saying the deployment is lawful and has helped save lives by preventing violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The response follows a report released on February 27, 2026 by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan and subsequent media coverage that raised questions about the presence of Ugandan troops in the neighbouring country.

In a statement issued on March 10, 2026, the Acting Director of Defence Public Information at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Col Chris Magezi, said the UPDF mission in South Sudan is fully legitimate.

“The current UPDF operation in South Sudan is completely legitimate. UPDF was invited by the sovereign government of the country, and the deployment was approved by Parliament of Uganda,” Magezi said.

Magezi said the UPDF has a long record of protecting civilians during its operations and rejected suggestions that the force targets non-combatants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“UPDF has NEVER targeted civilians in its 45-year cherished history, that is why it is extremely popular with the people wherever it operates,” Magezi said.

He added that the UPDF has carried out several military and peace support missions across the region, including in Somalia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

According to Magezi, the deployment in South Sudan has helped stabilise the capital, Juba, and prevented attacks by armed groups.

“The people of South Sudan are happy with UPDF operations in the country which prevented internecine fighting in Juba and stopped the White Army’s atrocities against the population,” Magezi said.

Magezi criticised the UN report and media coverage, saying they failed to fully reflect Uganda’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The report is not exhaustive while the media reporting is biased and does not take into consideration Uganda’s positions which have been communicated numerous times to the UN,” he said.

He said Uganda’s involvement in South Sudan is guided by the need to prevent widespread violence and maintain regional stability.