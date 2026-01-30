Uganda’s vibrant Premier League culture goes beyond the TV screen

There is hardly a Ugandan who is not passionate about the Premier League.

For many Ugandans, weekends are not just a time to rest. They are a time to gather, cheer, and celebrate football. Across urban settlements and, to some extent, rural areas, groups of friends, neighbours, and even strangers come together to watch the English Premier League (EPL) or listen to live football commentary on local radio.

There is hardly a Ugandan who is not passionate about the Premier League. Recent studies show that Arsenal remains the most popular team, largely due to its history of fielding African players when the league was first introduced to Uganda in the early 2000s through DStv via its SuperSport channels. At the time, Arsenal was also England’s most successful club, and the 2003/04 Invincible season under Arsène Wenger further cemented its appeal.

Manchester United equally has a very large following, thanks to its long history of success, global fame, and star players. Liverpool and Chelsea have also built strong and loyal fan bases, with organised fan clubs like the other top teams.

Across Ugandan towns and cities, weekends have become unofficial Premier League jersey days. Fans wear everything from retro classics to the latest kits, demonstrating how the EPL, alongside local and national loyalties, brings people together across age, background, and social status. Additionally, club logos are highly visible, from buildings to vehicles.

This vibrant football culture has been amplified by the Guinness Matchday on Tour made possible by the Matchday Truck. Launched just over a year ago, the mobile experience has travelled to towns across the country, screening live matches on giant HD screens and offering fans cold Guinness, live DJ and artist performances, and an immersive matchday atmosphere. The journey of the Matchday Truck is captured in a documentary that is live on the Uganda Breweries Limited YouTube channel.

For years, fans’ banter, opinions, and predictions were largely confined to radio commentary shows and sports programmes. The Guinness Matchday on Tour has changed this by creating a physical space where fans can be heard and seen. Supporters are able to share their views, debate passionately, and showcase their football knowledge in real time, supported by structured half-time and full-time fan engagement sessions.

These experiences also include Matchday Minutes, where participants predict the minute a goal will be scored for a chance to win prizes. Rewards range from branded merchandise to tickets to watch a Premier League match live in the UK.

For many fans, this marks a welcome shift from informal gatherings at boda boda stages, local bars, or small ‘kibandas’, where football discussions have traditionally taken place.

The Matchday Truck will continue delivering Premier League experiences to various parts of the country throughout the season. It has already toured Kampala, Wakiso, Jinja, Mbarara, and Kasese.

For the remainder of the 2025/26 season, the truck is scheduled to visit Mbale on 7 February 2026, Mukono on 28 February 2026, Kasangati on 14 March 2026, and Masaka on 21 March 2026.

