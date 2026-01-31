School fees up for grabs in Vivo Energy’s back-to-school promo

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, and Alinafe Mkavea, Chief Commercial Officer of Vivo Energy Uganda (middle) pose for a group photo with other executives after flagging off Fuel their f

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, and Alinafe Mkavea, Chief Commercial Officer of Vivo Energy Uganda (middle) pose for a group photo with other executives after flagging off Fuel their f

Dubbed “Fuel Their Future”, the campaign encourages motorists and shoppers to view every visit to Shell as a direct investment in a child’s education.

Vivo Energy Uganda has launched a nationwide back-to-school promotion aimed at easing the financial pressure faced by parents and guardians while rewarding customer loyalty at Shell service stations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dubbed “Fuel Their Future”, the campaign encourages motorists and shoppers to view every visit to Shell as a direct investment in a child’s education.

The promotion was officially unveiled at Shell Lugogo in Kampala, where it was flagged off by Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director, Mrs Joanita Mukasa Menya. The initiative will run across five selected Shell service stations countrywide: Shell Lugogo, Shell Kitetika in Wakiso District, Shell Gulu Main, Shell Mbarara Main and Shell Amber Court in Jinja.

Under the promotion, customers stand a chance to win school fees worth up to UGX 2 million, alongside a variety of instant and weekly prizes. To participate, customers are required to purchase FuelSave Unleaded or FuelSave Diesel worth UGX 100,000, or spend at least UGX 40,000 at participating Shell Select shops.

Qualifying customers receive a scratch coupon and are required to text the unique code, together with their vehicle number plate, to 6688 to receive instant rewards or entry into the weekly draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instant prizes include airtime, fuel and Shell Select vouchers, while weekly rewards range from scholastic hampers and fuel to school fees support.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Menya said education forms the foundation of a child’s future and noted that Vivo Energy Uganda understands the challenges families face during the school season. She explained that the promotion allows the company to stand with its customers by turning everyday fuel and shop purchases into meaningful support for learning and growth.