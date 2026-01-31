Advertisement

Ugandan female artists dominate EAC awards

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:54 - 31 January 2026
Uganda’s music industry is basking in regional spotlight after three of its leading female stars earned nominations at the upcoming East Africa Youth Awards (EAYA). 

In the fiercely contested Trailblazing Female Artist of the Year category, Jowie Landa, Lydia Jazmine, and Spice Diana stand tall among East Africa’s finest.

The nomination list, drawn from across the East African Community, reflects a rich blend of talent from Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. 

Yet it is Uganda that claims the highest representation in this category, a powerful statement about the country’s creative momentum. 

Each of the three Ugandan nominees represents a different shade of artistry: Jowie Landa’s emotive storytelling, Lydia Jazmine’s genre-bending pop appeal, and Spice Diana’s consistency as a chart-topping hitmaker with mass appeal across borders.

Their recognition comes under the banner of the East Africa Youth Awards (EAYA), organised among other by the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat.

It is the region’s premier platform established in 2023 to identify, celebrate, and elevate trailblazers shaping the next era of the continent’s young leaders, innovators, creators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers across all eight EAC Partner States—Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the DRC, and Somalia.

