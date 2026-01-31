Ugandan female artists dominate EAC awards

The Ugandan trio is up against some of the top regional female artists, namely; Zuchu from Tanzania, Bwiza from Rwanda and Kenya’s Nikita Kering and Nadia Mukami.

Uganda’s music industry is basking in regional spotlight after three of its leading female stars earned nominations at the upcoming East Africa Youth Awards (EAYA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the fiercely contested Trailblazing Female Artist of the Year category, Jowie Landa, Lydia Jazmine, and Spice Diana stand tall among East Africa’s finest.

Spice Diana

The trio is up against some of the top regional female artists, namely; Zuchu from Tanzania, Bwiza from Rwanda and Kenya’s Nikita Kering and Nadia Mukami.

The nomination list, drawn from across the East African Community, reflects a rich blend of talent from Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lydia Jazmine

Yet it is Uganda that claims the highest representation in this category, a powerful statement about the country’s creative momentum.

Each of the three Ugandan nominees represents a different shade of artistry: Jowie Landa’s emotive storytelling, Lydia Jazmine’s genre-bending pop appeal, and Spice Diana’s consistency as a chart-topping hitmaker with mass appeal across borders.

Jowy Landa

Their recognition comes under the banner of the East Africa Youth Awards (EAYA), organised among other by the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat.

Advertisement

Advertisement