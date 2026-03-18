Top 10 military hospitals in Uganda and how to access their services

These facilities vary in size and capability, ranging from small barracks hospitals to large referral centres equipped with specialised services.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is gradually becoming a major player in Uganda’s health system. The national army maintains a number of hospitals and health units across the country to provide medical services to soldiers, their families and sometimes civilians living near military barracks.

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These facilities vary in size and capability, ranging from small barracks hospitals to large referral centres equipped with specialised services.

Over the years, many of them have expanded their role and now provide treatment to civilians, especially in areas where public hospitals are limited.

Listed below are 10 of the most notable UPDF military hospitals in Uganda, the services they offer and how civilians can access them.

1. Mbuya Military Referral Hospital (Kampala)

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The UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya is the most advanced military medical facility in Uganda. Construction of the hospital began in 2018 and the facility has a capacity of about 275 beds, with specialised units expected to treat complex cases involving soldiers and civilians.

The hospital was designed to reduce the need for UPDF soldiers injured during international missions, such as in Somalia, to seek treatment abroad.

It includes emergency services, diagnostic units, dental care and specialist departments.

Civilians can access services through referrals or private payment arrangements once the hospital is fully operational.

UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya

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2. Bombo Military Hospital (Luweero District)

Bombo Military Hospital is the largest operational military hospital in Uganda, with about 250 beds.

Located at Bombo Military Barracks, the headquarters of the UPDF Land Forces, the hospital acts as a referral centre for various military health units across the country.

It also collaborates with the Makerere University Walter Reed Project to strengthen laboratory services.

Despite being a military facility, the hospital treats many civilians from nearby districts such as Wakiso, Luweero, Mukono and Kampala due to the demand for healthcare.

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Civilians can usually receive treatment through outpatient services and maternity care.

It should be noted that under a special arrangement, members of the “civilian veterans” families, which participated in the 1980s bush war can access all services at this facity free of charge.

Bombo Military Hospital

3. Ronald Bata Memorial Hospital (Entebbe Military Hospital)

Founded in 1986, this hospital is located within the UPDF Air Force base in Entebbe. It is commonly known as Entebbe Military Hospital but was later renamed Ronald Bata Memorial Hospital in honour of the first doctor who joined the National Resistance Army during the Bush War.

The hospital has around 100 beds and primarily serves the Air Force and Special Forces Command units based in Entebbe.

Interestingly, about 75% of the patients treated at the hospital are civilians, mainly from surrounding communities in Wakiso District.

Ronald Bata Memorial Hospital

4. Nakasongola Military Hospital

Established in 1986, this hospital serves one of the largest military complexes in Uganda. The facility provides medical care for personnel stationed at the Air Force Academy, air defence units, marine units and the Nakasongola air base.

It also participates in international health programmes, including HIV/AIDS treatment and research initiatives supported by partners such as the University of Connecticut and PEPFAR.

Because it is the only accredited hospital in the district, civilians in Nakasongola often seek treatment there as well.

5. Gulu Military Hospital

Located in Gulu city, this hospital serves the UPDF’s 4th Division headquarters and supports military operations in northern Uganda. The hospital played a key role during the insurgency in northern Uganda, where it treated both soldiers and civilians affected by the conflict.

It also contributes to regional health research through initiatives like the Gulu Cancer Registry, which tracks cancer cases in the region.

Civilians in the Acholi sub-region often access services here, particularly emergency care and general treatment.

6. Lugazi Military Health Facility

Located near Lugazi barracks in central Uganda, this facility serves UPDF units stationed in the area. It provides basic medical services including outpatient treatment, maternity care and vaccination programmes.

Although primarily for military personnel, civilians living near the barracks can sometimes access treatment during outpatient hours.

7. Jinja Military Hospital

Jinja hosts several UPDF training institutions and engineering units. The military hospital here supports these installations by providing emergency care, trauma treatment and routine medical services.

The hospital also assists local communities, especially during health outreach programmes and vaccination campaigns.

8. Masaka Military Health Centre

The UPDF operates medical facilities in Masaka to serve units stationed in the region. These centres often function as Health Centre III or IV facilities, offering services such as maternity care, outpatient treatment and basic surgery.

Civilians can access the facilities when they are referred or during community health programmes.

9. Mbale Military Health Facility

The Mbale military health centre serves soldiers stationed in eastern Uganda. The facility provides preventive healthcare, treatment of infectious diseases and emergency services.

It occasionally provides services to civilians, especially during medical outreach operations.

10. Arua Military Health Facility

Located in the West Nile region, this facility serves UPDF units operating near Uganda’s borders with South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The hospital handles trauma cases, infectious diseases and emergency medical support for troops deployed in the region. Civilians in surrounding communities can sometimes access services depending on capacity.

How Civilians Access UPDF Hospitals

Although these hospitals primarily serve soldiers and their families, civilians can often access treatment under certain conditions:

Paying for services privately

Receiving referrals from public hospitals

Living in nearby communities where services are extended

During outreach programmes or emergencies