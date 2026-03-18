Miss World endorses Hannah Karema for Makerere guild presidency

In a statement published on its official platform, the Miss World Organisation brought out Karema’s achievements during the 71st Miss World Festival, where she represented Uganda and delivered a strong performance on the global stage.

The Miss World Organisation has publicly backed former Miss Uganda titleholder Hannah Karema Tumukunde following her decision to contest for Guild President at Makerere University.

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In a statement published on its official platform, the Miss World Organisation brought out Karema’s achievements during the 71st Miss World Festival, where she represented Uganda and delivered a strong performance on the global stage.

She was recognised with the Beauty With a Purpose Africa award, placing her humanitarian project among the top four worldwide, before finishing in the Top 8 overall and emerging as 1st Runner-up for Miss World Africa.

Hannah Karema Tumukunde's campaign poster

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The organisation noted that Karema is now transitioning into student leadership, describing her bid as a continuation of her commitment to service and advocacy.

In her campaign message, she said her decision to run is “bigger than a campaign, a movement,” signalling a desire to inspire wider student participation and engagement.

Hannah Karema

The Guild Presidency at Makerere University is expected to be decided this week

Karema’s candidacy, the organisation said, reflects a new generation of leadership rooted in social impact, public engagement, and youth empowerment.

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