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Miss World endorses Hannah Karema for Makerere guild presidency

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:36 - 18 March 2026
Hannah Karema Tumukunde
In a statement published on its official platform, the Miss World Organisation brought out Karema’s achievements during the 71st Miss World Festival, where she represented Uganda and delivered a strong performance on the global stage. 
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The Miss World Organisation has publicly backed former Miss Uganda titleholder Hannah Karema Tumukunde following her decision to contest for Guild President at Makerere University.

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In a statement published on its official platform, the Miss World Organisation brought out Karema’s achievements during the 71st Miss World Festival, where she represented Uganda and delivered a strong performance on the global stage. 

She was recognised with the Beauty With a Purpose Africa award, placing her humanitarian project among the top four worldwide, before finishing in the Top 8 overall and emerging as 1st Runner-up for Miss World Africa.

Hannah Karema Tumukunde's campaign poster
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The organisation noted that Karema is now transitioning into student leadership, describing her bid as a continuation of her commitment to service and advocacy. 

In her campaign message, she said her decision to run is “bigger than a campaign, a movement,” signalling a desire to inspire wider student participation and engagement.

Hannah Karema

The Guild Presidency at Makerere University is expected to be decided this week

Karema’s candidacy, the organisation said, reflects a new generation of leadership rooted in social impact, public engagement, and youth empowerment.

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Her endorsement by the Miss World Organisation adds international visibility to the race, as she seeks to translate her experience in pageantry and community work into campus governance.

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