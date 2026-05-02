Baraka said the initiative aims to restore hope and empower communities

Baraka said the initiative aims to restore hope and empower communities

Joshua Baraka returns to Kawempe with outreach feeding over 1,000 families

Joshua Baraka’s Just Believe Day in Kawempe delivered aid, skills training, and hope to over 1,000 families while setting the stage for a nationwide outreach.

Joshua Baraka hosted Just Believe Day in Kawempe, feeding over 1,000 families.

The event combined relief aid with youth training in music business skills.

Baraka said the initiative aims to restore hope and empower communities.

Plans are underway to expand the outreach across Uganda.

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Ugandan musician Joshua Baraka has returned to Kawempe with a community outreach drive that fed more than 1,000 families and offered skills training to young creatives.

At Kazo Playground, crowds gathered as music played and residents queued for relief items. Children danced, while youth groups formed around performance spaces.

The event, dubbed Just Believe Day, combined aid distribution with mentorship and live entertainment.

Baraka said his decision to start in Kawempe was personal. “This place raised me,” he told the crowd. “Kawempe made me who I am today. Coming back here is not just charity it’s responsibility.”

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Baraka said his decision to start in Kawempe was personal

Throughout the day, vulnerable residents received food, drinks, and sanitary supplies. Organisers said the aim was to ease immediate pressure on households while restoring dignity.

Pearl Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Priscilla Akora described the initiative as “a worthwhile intervention that blends social impact, youth empowerment, and community engagement in a way that aligns with broader national development aspirations.”

Beyond the handouts, the programme focused on long-term impact. Baraka stressed that the goal was not only relief but empowerment. “This is not just about giving out food,” he said. “It’s about restoring hope, building confidence, and showing people that they matter.”

Throughout the day, vulnerable residents received food, drinks, and sanitary supplies

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As the event progressed, the playground turned into a talent stage. Rap battles and freestyle sessions drew large crowds. Baraka later headlined a free concert, with fans singing along.

He said the initiative will expand to other parts of the country. “This is just the start,” he said. “We are taking this to other communities across Uganda especially where families are struggling the most.”

Baraka also acknowledged support from partners who contributed funds and supplies. At the event, Miss Uganda Trivia Muhooza said the initiative reflects the need for programmes that create opportunity and prosperity.

As the day ended, families left with supplies and young people with new skills

As the day ended, families left with supplies and young people with new skills. Baraka said success should be measured by impact. “Success is not just about the music,” he said. “It’s about how many lives you can touch along the way.”

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