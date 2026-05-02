Beyond the nickname: Ssentongo Yassin Segawa builds business, music and social impact

Ssentongo Yassin Segawa continues to blend business leadership, music development, and philanthropy to impact lives across Uganda.

Ssentongo Yassin Segawa is a business executive and founder of Flock Records.

He supports vulnerable children through scholarships and community outreach.

His TikTok presence has strengthened his public image and influence.

He plans to expand his music label and support more children across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ssentongo Yassin Segawa, widely known as “Happy Daddy for Kids”, continues to stand out in Uganda’s business and entertainment space by combining corporate leadership with community work.

Often linked to his elder brother, businessman Hamis Kiggundu, Ssentongo has built his own identity. He serves as Group Sales and Marketing Director at the Ham Group of Companies, where he drives growth across real estate and other ventures.

Colleagues say he prefers working closely with field teams instead of staying in the office.

His business approach blends strong targets with community engagement. This has helped strengthen customer trust across the group’s brands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond corporate work, Ssentongo founded Flock Records to support young artists. The label focuses on talent development, offering mentorship, studio access, and guidance on branding and finances. Industry observers say it fills a gap left by larger labels that often avoid investing in new talent.

Ssentongo Yassin Segawa, widely known as “Happy Daddy for Kids”

His nickname, “Happy Daddy for Kids”, comes from his work with vulnerable children. He supports orphanages, schools, and street children through scholarships, food drives, and health support. His efforts often go unnoticed until beneficiaries share their experiences online.

Among his initiatives is support for young content creator Tenge Tenge, whom he sponsors in school while the child continues creating content. His outreach focuses on consistency rather than publicity.

Tenge Tenge

Advertisement

Advertisement

On social media, Ssentongo has built a strong following on TikTok. His content shows him interacting with children, dancing, and spending time with his daughter Zoya. The videos are simple and relatable. They present a softer image of business leadership.

His daughter Zoya has also gained popularity online. Her videos have attracted millions of views and even inspired a song by Ugandan musician Victor Ruz.

While comparisons with Hamis Kiggundu persist, Ssentongo has taken a different path. In a past interview, he said: “My brother builds towers; I build ladders. Towers lift a few; ladders let many climb.”

Hamis Kiggundu

He is now expanding Flock Records beyond Uganda, with plans to partner with creatives in Kenya and Rwanda. At the same time, his foundation aims to support at least 500 children by 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement