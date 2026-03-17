Former Miss Uganda Hannah Karema hopes to make history as Makerere guild president

The former beauty queen stepped into what is expected to be a highly competitive student leadership race with elections slated for later this week.

Former Miss Uganda Hannah Karema Tumukunde is in the race for the Guild President position at Makerere University.

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The former beauty queen stepped into what is expected to be a highly competitive student leadership race with elections slated for later this week.

Karema trumpeted her decision on social media, writing: “History at Makerere University has never been written by spectators. It’s written by those who stand up…”

She added, “Today, I step forward not just to run for Guild President, but to stand for every student who believes Makerere can be more.”

Hannah Karema

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Karema was crowned Miss Uganda for the 2023–2024 season and went on to represent the country at the Miss World competition in India. At the global event, she finished among the top contestants and secured the title of Miss World Africa 1st Runner-Up.

Currently, she is pursuing her Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences at Makerere University.

She says her experience in pageantry exposed her to systemic challenges facing young people and strengthened her resolve to engage in public leadership.

Her campaign platform includes advocacy for equitable tuition policies, additional support for government-sponsored students, and initiatives to address campus political freedoms and academic concerns.

According to the university’s electoral timeline, the Makerere Guild presidential election process began with the release of the roadmap on March 2, 2026, with nominations opening shortly thereafter.

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