TikToker Jayden seeks Shs 200million for lifesaving surgery

Jayden is now facing a health battle after being diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia, a rare and severe condition where his bone marrow has completely failed to produce new blood cells.

Ugandan social media personality Timothy Kayanja, widely known by his TikTok alias, Jayden, has launched a desperate public appeal to secure funding for an urgent, life-saving bone marrow transplant.

The 24-year-old shot to digital fame a year ago, for his humorous and sharply observed commentary on the cultural clashes between urban and upcountry Ugandans during holiday travel.

Doctors, he says, have issued a three-month window for him to undergo the necessary procedure in Nairobi, Kenya, or his life could be in danger.

In a message posted on his Go Fund Me page, Jayden laid bare the severity of his illness. “My name is Kayanja Timothy (Jayden), a 24-year-old diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia, a life-threatening condition where my bone marrow has completely failed,” the message reads.

“Doctors have given me three months to get a Bone Marrow Transplant, which can only be done in Nairobi, Kenya.”

The total financial requirement for the procedure is substantial, ranging between Shs 80 million and Shs 200 million.

Trusted medical institutions in Nairobi, including Nairobi West Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, and HCG CCK Cancer Centre, have estimated the full cost of care. This comprehensive figure covers every necessary stage of treatment, from preliminary diagnostic tests and donor matching to the transplant itself, post-operative medications, and essential follow-up care.

“I cannot afford this alone. I’m humbly asking for your help so I can get the life-saving treatment I urgently need,” Jayden pleaded in his appeal. For supporters wishing to donate locally, the following bank details were provided: DFCU Bank: 4889470078638163, account name Kayanja Timothy.

Jayden’s campaign has already garnered attention across various media platforms. Ugandan influencers and fellow content creators have been pushing the plea to their audiences, ensuring the message reaches as wide a demographic as possible.