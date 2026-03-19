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Meet Myada: From refugee to successful business owner in Uganda
By Nicholas Akasula
Myada Hamad Hamed Arabi is a Sudanese businesswoman, a mother, and wife.
Before her journey to Uganda, all was okay until the war hit three years ago. Someone that once had a thriving make up artistry, suddenly sawall vanish.
As a refugee to Uganda, she came and started from zero.
"In my country back then, I had a big salon, doing makeup, selling good dresses etc," she narrates.
In our conversation, she doesn't hide her gratitude to Ugandans and the larger Ugandan government.
She says it's a privilege that refugees like her were given the conducive environment to also start business.
"The people here are friendly and kind. And even on arrival the president gave us like five years to live almost the same life as Ugandan citizens," she notes.
Inch by inch — brick by brick, Myada has slowly started to gain her feet.
She currently has a salon/make up parlour, in the Kisaasi Center on Revelation Plaza.
"I do makeup, and also have good dresses on sale. And later, I hope to also have a fashion line," she adds.
In her line of dresses, are Sudanese attire (Sudanese traditional dresses for weddings), widely known for 'Jirtig'
On doing business in Uganda as a refugee, she says"It's very good. Just be legal"
She only decries the very high rent, levied on commercial tenants for business.
How a veterinary doctor ended up in fashion and design, she says — "Yes, this is because i studied vet, but the fashion and design is what I love."
Which is why she's also referred to as Dr. Myada by people known to her.
"Regarding this work, I'm self taught. I used to watch many videos, bring my friends over and do makeup on them. I basically have the talent, and have just laboured to improve slowly by slowly," she intimates.
She works on brides, and normally her price for makeup, dresses, accessories, flower bouquet, nails, lashes, altogether being just One Million Uganda Shillngs.
"If somebody wants just to come for the makeup alone, it's One Hundred Shillings," she says
Myada, who has done makeup before for Sudanese celebrity - Iman Sharif, can also be found on Social Media: Myada makeup artist - across TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.