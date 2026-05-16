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Security brings in heavy duty breaching tools as Museveni clears search for cash at Among residence

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 22:36 - 16 May 2026
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Security officers were seen entering the main gate of the plush residence, carrying machines including grinders
At around 8pm, the officers were seen entering the main gate of the plush residence, carrying machines including grinders, apparently to forcefully break into locked rooms.
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Security operatives at nightfall on Saturday deployed heavy duty breaching equipment to access rooms inside the residence of Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Mackinnon Road in Kampala.

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At around 8pm, the officers were seen entering the main gate of the plush residence, carrying machines including grinders, apparently to forcefully break into locked rooms.

Hon Anita Among’s legal team led by Counsel Caleb Alaka ealier arrived at the residence hours after the security raid started.

Reports indicate that the lawyers disagreed with the Police CID search team about access to certain parts of the resident, prompting the use of the breach equipment for forceful entry.

Residence of Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among
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The development follows confirmed reports that the raid was signed off by President Yoweri Museveni himself as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering against Mrs Among 

The New Vision reported Saturday evening, quoting security sources, that operatives were focusing on cash suspected to e hidden inside Among’s residence

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