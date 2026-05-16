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Museveni endorses Oboth Oboth for speaker

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:45 - 16 May 2026
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President Museveni and Jacob Oboth Oboth
President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth as the next Speaker of Parliament
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President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth as the next Speaker of Parliament.

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The development was confirmed by Daudi Kabanda, the Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), during Oboth-Oboth’s thanksgiving ceremony in Mukono following his swearing-in as Member of Parliament for West Budama Central.

The event attracted hundreds of MPs. Kabanda assured Oboth-Oboth that he would become the next Speaker of Parliament.

He said PLU Chairman and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba had sent him to relay the message that President Museveni had endorsed Oboth-Oboth.

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Gen Kainerugaba had earlier said PLU would back any candidate endorsed by the President. Kabanda also said they would recommend a female deputy speaker.

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