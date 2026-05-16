Museveni endorses Oboth Oboth for speaker

President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth as the next Speaker of Parliament

President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth as the next Speaker of Parliament.

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The development was confirmed by Daudi Kabanda, the Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), during Oboth-Oboth’s thanksgiving ceremony in Mukono following his swearing-in as Member of Parliament for West Budama Central.

At the thanksgiving ceremony for Jacob Oboth Oboth, David Kabanda, the Secretary General of Patriotic League of Uganda, says that the endorsement of Oboth is seconded by the President. #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/w7sWWKLQcQ — Raymond Tamale Lwanga (@RaymondTamale) May 16, 2026

The event attracted hundreds of MPs. Kabanda assured Oboth-Oboth that he would become the next Speaker of Parliament.

He said PLU Chairman and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba had sent him to relay the message that President Museveni had endorsed Oboth-Oboth.

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