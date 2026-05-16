Movit Products Limited has flagged off its first export consignment to the United States.

Movit Products Limited has flagged off its first export consignment to the United States.

Uganda's Movit Products flags off first export shipment to United States

Movit Products Limited has marked a major milestone by exporting its first shipment of Ugandan-made personal care products to the United States.

Ugandan cosmetics manufacturer Movit Products Limited has flagged off its first export consignment to the United States.

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The company announced the development on May 15, 2026, describing it as a significant step in taking Ugandan-made products to the global market.

Movit said the shipment milestone would strengthen its ambition to showcase Uganda’s manufacturing potential internationally.

Robert Kitenda, the chief marketing officer at Movit Products Limited, described the export as a major achievement for both the company and Uganda’s manufacturing sector.

“Today we are here because we are celebrating a milestone. We are sending off our very first container to the United States of America,” Kitenda said.

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“This is a huge milestone not only for Movit, but for Uganda as well. We are giving inspiration to every business that it can be done, products made here can compete on the global stage,” he added.

The shipment adds to the steadily rising Ugandan exports to the United States.

Robert Kitenda, the chief marketing officer at Movit Products Limited

Uganda widens trade surplus with US

Uganda has in recent years maintained a trade surplus with the United States.

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​As of the first quarter of 2026, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the United States is importing significantly more from Uganda than it is exporting to the country.

The January to March figures show that Ugandan exports to U.S. stand at $67.6 million while its imports are at $22.6 million, leaving a trade surplus of $45.0 million

​This trend follows a similar pattern from 2025, where Uganda maintained a surplus of roughly $79.7 million.

Movit Products Limited has flagged off its first export consignment to the United States.

The primary driver of this balance is Uganda’s export of agricultural commodities, specifically coffee, which accounts for nearly 80% of its exports to the U.S., while U.S. exports to Uganda are largely wheat and aircraft parts.

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The Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) congratulated Movit on the achievement, saying the milestone reflects the growth and competitiveness of Uganda’s manufacturing industry.

“From humble beginnings to global markets, this milestone reflects Uganda’s growing manufacturing excellence. Wishing Movit continued success as it expands its footprint across the world,” the association added.