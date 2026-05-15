Justine Nameere’s husband narrates how she was arrested

Kennedy Nsubuga says his wife, Justine Nameere, was arrested by armed military officers after a shootout involving her bodyguard in Masaka City on Friday evening.

Justine Nameere’s husband, Kennedy Nsubuga, has confirmed that his wife was arrested on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nsubuga, while speaking to the media, said Nameere had an “SFC” escort who was beaten and had his gun taken away.

He said police officers were present during the arrest.

Nsubuga said he fled the scene during the shootout between Nameere’s bodyguard and the arresting officers.

He said he regrets not staying behind to fight for his wife but noted that their children also needed protection at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He urged President Yoweri Museveni to intervene and rein in “the mafia” targeting some of his loyal supporters.

Another witness said Nameere was picked up by military officers who emerged from a drone as she got out of her car following gunshots. The witness said the vehicle carrying the armed men first knocked Nameere’s car.

She was heading to Liberation Square in Masaka City after completing a drive through the city following her swearing-in.

She was picked up from Tropic Inn late on Friday and driven to an unknown destination.

Nameere has recently clashed with Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Secretary General Daudi Kabanda after the group withdrew its endorsement of Anita Among for Speaker of Parliament. Nameere supports Among, while PLU has since endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth for the position.

Advertisement

Advertisement