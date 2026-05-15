Formerly NUP, now NRM - meet the youngest MP in 12th parliament

Lenia Charity Kevin, a former NUP supporter who later joined NRM, has become the youngest MP in Uganda’s 12th Parliament at the age of 24.

Lenia Charity Kevin has been sworn in as MP for Vurra County at age 24.

She previously belonged to NUP before switching to NRM in 2024.

Lenia Charity earlier served as vice guild president at MUBS.

She replaces fellow NRM member Yovan Adriko in Parliament.

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Lenia Charity Kevin has been sworn in as a Member of Parliament, becoming the youngest lawmaker in the 12th Parliament at the age of 24.

She represents Vurra County in Arua District.

She is 63 years younger than Moses Ali, 87, the current Second Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Adjumani West.

Gen Moses Ali was nominated in his car

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In 2024, Lenia Charity Kevin, the former vice guild president of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), caused a stir on social media after announcing her switch to Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party ahead of the 2026 elections.

Lenia Charity first gained attention in 2023 when she ran for MUBS guild president under the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) banner but lost to Christopher Wasswa. Before the presidential bid, she served as vice guild president at the Nakawa-based institution.

Lenia Charity Kevin

Her switch to NRM raised eyebrows, given her previous affiliation with NUP, but Charity appeared determined to build her political career. She had previously taken photos with NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked in several advocacy roles, including advocacy strategist for the Refugee Women Leaders Network, programme coordinator at Gals Forum International, and youth representative on the World Liberty Congress.

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A former student of St Mary’s S.S. Namaliga and Our Lady of Africa Mukono, Lenia Charity holds a Bachelor of Procurement and Supply Chain Management from MUBS.

In a 2023 interview with New Vision, Charity, then aged 22, described herself as a mentor, philanthropist and motivational speaker. She also shared her story of being raised by a single mother after her father left the family.

Lenia Charity replaces Yovan Adriko, who also belongs to NRM.