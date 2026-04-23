Public reacts as Gen Moses Ali holds meeting with Italian Mayor

Gen (Rtd) Moses Ali received a delegation of visitors from Sinai Municipality in Italy in his office.

Gen (Rtd) Moses Ali received a delegation of visitors from Sinai Municipality in Italy in his office.

May expressed concern about the veteran politician’s health and whether he should still be attending official meetings of that nature.

Ugandan Second Deputy Prime Minister Gen (Rtd) Moses Ali returned to the centre of online discussion on Wednesday after images appeared of him back at work, meeting a delegation from Italy.

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Gen Ali hosted a delegation of visitors from Sinai Municipality in Italy in his office.

In a statement posted on social media, the Office of the Prime Minister said the DPM “discussed development issues with his visitors and thanked them for their contributions to improving access to clean and safe water in Adjumani District.”

The delegation was led by Ms Maria Barbara Pusceddu, the Mayor of Sinai Municipality.”

The post was accompanied by photos showing Gen Ali, 87, seated in his office, smiling as members of the visiting delegation stood behind his chair.

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Gen (Rtd) Moses Ali received a delegation of visitors from Sinai Municipality in Italy in his office.

Social media users express concern

Soon after the images were shared, social media users began reacting, with many expressing concern about the veteran politician’s health and whether he should still be attending official meetings of that nature.

Some users questioned what impression the visiting delegation may have left with after the meeting.

“I can imagine what the delegation discussed among themselves after the meeting,” wrote Henry Katinda.

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Others said the general had served long enough and should be allowed to retire.

Naijuka Pascal wrote, “Exceptional man but retirement is highly important at this point.”

Another user, Patriot44, criticised those around him, saying, “You people don't love that man ,why humiliate him and make him go thru all this really.”

Long-running scrutiny over his condition

Public concern over Gen Ali’s health has lingered for years, as his mobility and physical condition triggered concern.

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At several public events, he has appeared frail and has often needed help from aides to walk, stand or reach the podium. He has also at times appeared to struggle with tremors.

Because of his condition, Gen Ali has repeatedly been targeted by death hoaxes on social media, forcing him on some occasions to publicly dismiss the claims.