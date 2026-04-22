DNA evidence links Okello to knife in Ggaba toddlers’ murder case

Police experts told the High Court that DNA found on a knife recovered from the scene matches that of the accused, Christopher Okello Onyum

Police experts told the High Court that DNA found on a knife recovered from the scene matches that of the accused, Christopher Okello Onyum

DNA evidence presented in court has strengthened the prosecution’s case against Okello in the killing of four toddlers in Ggaba.

The prosecution has presented DNA evidence linking Okello to the knife used in the Ggaba killings.

Forensic tests found the suspect’s DNA on the weapon and victims’ DNA on his clothing and sunglasses.

Witness testimony showed the knife was recovered near the school after the suspect allegedly threw it away.

The case continues as authorities face pressure to improve safety in daycare centres.

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The prosecution has presented fresh forensic evidence linking a suspect to the weapon used in the killing of four toddlers at a daycare centre in Ggaba, Kampala.

According to a report by the Daily Monitor, police experts told the High Court that DNA found on a knife recovered from the scene matches that of the accused, Christopher Okello Onyum. The development strengthens the state’s case in a tragedy that has shocked the country since April 2, 2026.

The killings happened at a daycare facility in Ggaba Parish, Makindye Division. The incident sparked national outrage and renewed debate about safety in early childhood centres across Uganda. Authorities later arrested Okello, who remains in custody as the trial continues.

Forensic evidence presented in court

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A police forensic analyst, Barnabas Harelimana, told court that laboratory tests confirmed the suspect’s DNA on the handle of a black kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack.

He said he received several exhibits from Kabalagala Police Station on April 10 for examination. These included the knife, clothing linked to the suspect, sunglasses, and biological samples collected at the scene.

The court heard that the DNA profile extracted from the knife handle matched that of Okello. This, the prosecution argues, directly connects him to the weapon used in the killings.

Clothing and personal items also tested

Harelimana also told court that tests on the suspect’s clothing revealed mixed DNA profiles. These were found on the knee area of trousers believed to have been worn during the attack.

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The same profiles were also detected on the suspect’s sunglasses. Investigators say this suggests close contact between the suspect and the victims during the incident.

The prosecution has since submitted the items, including the knife, clothing, and school uniforms, as evidence before court.

Witness account on recovery of the knife

Earlier testimony by Detective Assistant Inspector of Police Jim Mutaka provided details on how the weapon was recovered.

Mutaka said the knife was found outside the daycare fence after a tip from a key witness. He added that the caretaker, Phoebe Namutebi, told investigators that the suspect threw the knife away during his arrest.

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He told court that he later located the knife about 21 feet from the school’s western wall. The officer documented the scene and secured the exhibit for analysis.

Case continues amid national concern

The prosecution maintains that the combination of forensic findings and witness accounts places Okello at the centre of the attack.

The Ggaba killings have raised concern about child safety and regulation of daycare centres in Uganda. Officials have since called for tighter oversight of such facilities.