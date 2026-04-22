Speaker, MPs shed tears as parliament pays tribute to MP Nakimuli 

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and other MPs broke down in tears at the special session for MP Helen Nakimuli

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and other MPs broke down in tears at the special session for MP Helen Nakimuli

As the police band played while the casket was rolled onto the House, many including Speaker Among were overcome with emotions and could be seen wiping tears.

Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Thomas Tayebwa received Hon. Hellen Nakimuli’s casket at Parliament this morning, with many legislators overcome by tears.

The late MP is currently lying in state for public viewing, followed by a special plenary session in the main chamber for formal tributes.

The 41-year-old legislator died on April 19 at Alexandra Medical Centre following complications during a surgery for fibroids.

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The body of Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli arrived Wednesday morning at Parliament for a special sitting to pay respects to the deceased legislator.

The body entered the Parliamentary building a few minutes past 10 am.

Standing on the entrances steps to receive the body was Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa, the Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, the parliamentary administration, ministers and scores of MPs.

MP Helen Nakimuli's body arriving at parliament

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As the police band played while the casket was rolled onto the House, many including Speaker Among were overcome with emotions and could be seen wiping tears.

The body later laid in state for view by the MPs amid a somber mood

Hon Hellen Nakimuli must have been a very humble person if she has made Speaker Anita Among cry.



We are talking about NUP MP. Among has no reason to fake tears for them.

But if she is crying, then she is touched. And that's because Nakimuli has been a humble human being.



This… pic.twitter.com/FFkH8kfN5D — Brayo🇺🇬 (@Ntalebrian22) April 22, 2026

MP Helen Nakimuli's body arriving at parliament

Later in the day, the body will proceed to the main chamber for a plenary session where the MPs will be their tributes.

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The outspoken Kalangala District Woman MP, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the age of 41.

She died at Alexandra Medical Centre in Kampala during a surgical procedure for fibroids.

According to the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, she had even driven herself to the hospital, believing it was a minor operation.

Parliament's volleyball team which was captained by the deceased

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Later today, she will be taken to the NUP Headquarters in Makerere Kavule for party members to pay their last respects. A vigil will follow at her family home in Namungoona.