Alexandra Medical Center breaks silence on MP Nakimuli’s death

Alexandra Medical Center has spoken out after Nakimuli’s death, as UMA urges calm and investigations continue into the circumstances of her surgery.

Alexandra Medical Centre has broken its silence following the death of Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli, who died during a surgical procedure at the facility.

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In a statement released on April 21, the hospital said the loss had “weighed deeply” on its staff since her death on April 19.

“She was not just a patient. She was a daughter, a leader, and a devoted servant of her people,” the statement read.

The facility said it had been in contact with Nakimuli’s family and would continue to support them during the difficult period.

Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli funeral

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“Our doors remain open to them, and the member of our team that was in charge of her care will continue to offer support where necessary,” the hospital said.

The statement comes days after public concern and political pressure mounted over the circumstances of her death.

Some leaders in the National Unity Platform (NUP) called for a formal investigation into the doctors who handled her case.

Statement released by Alexandra Medical Center

Nakimuli reportedly drove herself to the hospital for what was described as a minor operation before complications arose.

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Her body was later transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death.

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has since urged the public to avoid speculation as investigations continue.

“We urge the public to allow any ongoing investigations to proceed without speculation,” UMA President Dr Frank Asiimwe said.

He defended the medical profession, noting that surgery carries risks even under proper care.

“It is… a somber reality of medical science that even under the most diligent care and in the most unexpected circumstances, the risk of mortality can never be eliminated,” he said.

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The association also expressed support for the doctors involved and pledged to back any formal inquiry to establish the facts.

Alexandra Medical Center said it remains committed to ethical and compassionate care, adding that the loss of any patient is “never routine” and “always personal.”