Medical Association expresses solidarity with Alexandria hospital doctors, bemoans public speculation

UMA President Dr Frank Asiimwe, in a statement responded to reactions from the public with questions being raised about doctors’ negligence.

UMA has urged the public to avoid speculation over Nakimuli’s death.

The association expressed support for doctors at Alexandria Medical Centre.

It emphasised that surgical risks cannot be completely eliminated.

A postmortem has been conducted as investigations into her death continue.

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The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has urged the public to avoid speculation following the death of Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli.

The body also expressed support for doctors involved in her treatment at Alexandria Medical Centre.

UMA President Dr Frank Asiimwe, in a statement responded to reactions from the public with questions being raised about doctors’ negligence.

Some voices have since emerged including from senior leaders in the National Unity Platform, calling for an formal investigations into the doctors at Alexandria Medical Center, where Hon Nakimuli died during an operation

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Dr Asiimwe however called for restraint as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding her death during surgery.

“We urge the public to allow any ongoing investigations to proceed without speculation,” the statement read.

Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli funeral

Solidarity with doctors amid scrutiny

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UMA defended the medical profession, noting that even under the best care, surgical risks cannot be entirely eliminated.

“It is… a somber reality of medical science that even under the most diligent care and in the most unexpected circumstances, the risk of mortality can never be eliminated,” Dr Asiimwe said.

The association added that doctors should not be discouraged by tragic outcomes. “Losing a life despite your effort should never discourage your resolve to treat the next one,” the statement noted.

UMA also pledged to support any formal inquiry to establish the facts. It said it remains committed to a transparent process that will determine whether proper standards of care were followed.

The Uganda Medical Association, founded in 1964, brings together medical doctors in the country and promotes ethical standards and patient safety in healthcare delivery. Uganda Medical Association

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Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli funeral

Context of Nakimuli’s death

Nakimuli reportedly died after undergoing a surgical procedure at Alexandria Medical Centre in Kampala. According to earlier accounts, she had driven herself to the facility for what was described as a minor operation before complications arose.