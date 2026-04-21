Locals shocked as Rubaga man builds fence wall in drainage channel

The makeshift stone and mortar wall was built directly over the drainage channel, effectively obstructing the primary pathway for rainwater runoff.

Charles Ojek sparked public outrage by building a stone wall foundation inside a roadside drainage channel in Lugala.

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KCCA officials intervened and oversaw the immediate demolition of the illegal structure at the developer's personal cost.

The culprit was ordered to restore the channel and warned of legal action if he repeats the offense.

The Kampala Capital City Authority on Monday ordered a man in Lugala in Rubaga Division to remove a foundation that he was building for a perimeter wall inside a roadside water channel

The man identified as Charles Ojek shocked residents when he commenced construction of the fence inside the roadside drainage along Liberty Church Road, Lugala, blocking off a big part of the channel.

Locals immediately petitioned the city authority while others took to social media to complain.

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Images of the site showing the hazardous encroachment onto public roads sent shock waves online

The makeshift stone and mortar wall was built directly over the drainage channel, effectively obstructing the primary pathway for rainwater runoff.

Officials oversaw the removal of the foundation

Kcca intervenes

Last evening, KCCA officials including the Rubaga Town Clerk, the Mayor and Physical planner visited the site and oversaw the demolition of the foundation, at Mr Ojek's cost.

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The officials ordered him to resort the channel to its original form to to seek further permission before developing the plot