Among reveals business ties with Nandala Mafabi

Speaker Anita Among’s disclosure of business ties with Nandala Mafabi came as Parliament debated major VAT reforms.

Anita Among reveals she co-owns a petrol station with Nandala Mafabi.

The disclosure triggers debate about Mafabi’s opposition credentials.

The VAT Amendment Bill proposes reforms to tax administration and compliance.

Key changes target small businesses, tourism, digital services, and energy sectors.

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The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, has revealed that she is a business partner with Nandala Mafabi, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate in the 2026 elections.

The two co-own a petrol station.

"The people who pay taxes are us; I and Hon. Nandala Mafabi; we own a petrol station together. So, when we discuss these matters, we do so as business people, and we are mindful," Among said, as quoted by NBS TV.

Among made the remarks during a debate on the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, on April 21, 2026.

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The revelation sparked debate online, with some netizens questioning Mafabi’s credibility as an opposition figure, given his business ties with a senior government official.

However, the two previously belonged to the FDC and come from the same region. Their different political positions may not affect their personal relationship.

The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to modernise tax administration and improve the business environment.

The Bill proposes to remove the 6% VAT withholding requirement for transactions supported by valid electronic receipts under the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS). This aims to ease cash flow and encourage compliance with digital tax systems.

It also proposes to raise the VAT registration threshold from UGX 150 million to UGX 250 million. This is meant to reduce the burden on small businesses and allow the Uganda Revenue Authority to focus on larger taxpayers.

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For the tourism sector, the Bill extends the period for claiming input VAT on construction costs to two years before commissioning. This aims to support investors in hotel and tourism projects.

The Bill further proposes to block input tax credits on imported software. This move is expected to increase costs for some businesses but strengthen taxation of digital services.

It also includes tax relief for mining and energy projects, including VAT deferment for mining inputs and exemptions for nuclear energy projects.