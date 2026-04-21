Inside MP dinner to celebrate MK's 52nd birthday

PLU has organised an MPs-only dinner and a public charity run to mark Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 52nd birthday.

PLU announces an 11-member committee to organise an MPs-only dinner for Gen Muhoozi’s birthday.

The dinner will take place on April 23, 2026, at Protea Hotel Skyz in Naguru.

Attendance is restricted to MPs, with running kits to be distributed at the venue.

A public birthday run is scheduled for April 26, 2026, at Kololo, with kits priced at UGX 20,000.

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The National Vice Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Michael Nuwagira Toyota, has announced an 11-member committee to organise a Members of Parliament dinner to celebrate Gen MK’s 52nd birthday.

The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, will turn 52 on April 24, 2026. He was born in 1974.

CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba will celebrate his 52nd birthday on April 24

The organising committee, as announced by Toyota, includes Hon. Ogwang Peter as chairperson and Hon. Twalla Fadil as vice chairperson. Other members are Hon. Anthony Akol, Hon. Adome Frank, Hon. Sentayi Muhammad, Mr. Agaba Gerald, Hon. Ibaselat Josephine, Hon. Lilian Ruteraho, Hon. Namukuta Bredah, Hon. Sarah Nabulo, and Hon. Cohen Kyampene.

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According to Toyota, the dinner will take place on April 23, 2026, at Protea Hotel Skyz in Naguru.

National Vice Chairman of PLU Michael Nuwagira Toyota's office is organising a dinner that will be attended by MPs to celebrate Gen Kainerugaba's 52nd birthday

"Please note that this event is strictly reserved for Members of Parliament only. The date for a general dinner for all supporters will be communicated in due course," Toyota posted on X.

"Members of Parliament are further informed that their running kits will be available for collection at the venue on the day of the dinner."

The Patriotic Club, which is under PLU, has also organised Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 52nd Birthday Run. The event will run under the theme “Run for Charity, Run for Hope”.

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Organisers have set the cost of a running kit at UGX 20,000, with sales already underway at Kololo.