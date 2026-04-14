Kituuma Rusoke, Alan Kasujja and Chris Magezi are among organisers of the Muhoozi birthday run

Kituuma Rusoke, Alan Kasujja and Chris Magezi are among organisers of the Muhoozi birthday run

Muhoozi announces own birthday run set for next week

The run is scheduled for April 26 and will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds as Gen Muhoozi marks his 52nd birthday.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced a birthday run due next week.

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This comes days after thousands of Ugandans took part in the Kabaka Birthday Run in Kampala.

The run is scheduled for April 26 and will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds as Gen Muhoozi marks his 52nd birthday.

Organisers on Tuesday used a press briefing at the Uganda Media Centre to unveil the event and position it as a charity drive.

Allan Kasujja, the government spokesman said Gen Muhoozi would be the “chief runner” at the event.

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He said the theme for this year’s run is “Run for Charity, Run for Hope.”

Kasujja added that proceeds from the event will go towards supporting orphans.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said security agencies would manage both access and movement during the event.

“We shall make sure that we control traffic along all routes. The details about the routes to be followed will be provided in due course. We have access control mechanisms. So whoever is coming should have that expectation,” Rusoke said.

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He added: “There shall be ample security at the venue at Kololo and along all routes.”

The announcement comes days after Buganda Kingdom staged the 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run at Lubiri in Mengo on April 12.

The annual event was held under the theme “Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and End HIV/AIDS by 2030” and organisers projected more than 130,000 participants.