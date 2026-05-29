Ebola: Uganda confirms two new cases in Kampala

The latest development brings the total of confirmed cases to nine and one fatality recorded.

Uganda has confirmed two new cases of Ebola Virus Disease in the capital Kampala, Director General Health Services, Prof Olaro Charles has announced.

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The latest development brings the total of confirmed cases to nine and one fatality recorded.

According to Dr Olaro, the new cases involved an individual who presented with symptoms consistent with Ebola.

"The patient was swiftly isolated as soon as the signs were noted. All the contacts of the new confirmed case have been identified and we are under close follow up," he said in a May 29 press release.

He revealed that the second patient is a contact to a previously confirmed case.

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The Ebola Virus Disease presents with sudden fever, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea and unexplained bleeding.

To control the surge of the outbreak, the national taskforce announced drastic measures including temporary closure of the border with the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.