Lawrence Muganga ministerial appointment  challenged over dual citizenship

While Uganda permits dual citizenship, the Citizenship and Immigration Control Act bars holders of occupying offices listed in the Fifth Schedule which includes the presidency, prime minister, cabinet and ministers of state.

Victoria University Vice Chancellor Lawrence Muganga's appointment as State Minister for Internal Affairs has been formally challenged over allegations that he holds dual citizenship, placing him in conflict with Uganda's citizenship laws.

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While Uganda permits dual citizenship, the Citizenship and Immigration Control Act bars holders of occupying offices listed in the Fifth Schedule which includes the presidency, prime minister, cabinet and ministers of state.

Now, Democratic Front Deputy Secretary General Deric Namakajo wants Muganga dropped from cabinet.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs being responsible for immigration and citizenship matters requires undivided national allegiance and fidelity to the Republic of Uganda," part of the letter addressed to Clerk of Parliament and copied to President and security minister Jim Muhwezi reads.

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Lawrence Muganga's appointment as State Minister for Internal Affairs has been formally challenged over allegations that he holds dual citizenship

Canada- Uganda links

Muganga previously served as a policy advisor for the Government of Alberta and project manager at Edmonton Multicultural Coalition in Canada. Documents online show he registered for dual citizenship as Ugandan - Canadian in November, 2024.

Rwanda- Uganda links