Lawrence Muganga ministerial appointment challenged over dual citizenship
Victoria University Vice Chancellor Lawrence Muganga's appointment as State Minister for Internal Affairs has been formally challenged over allegations that he holds dual citizenship, placing him in conflict with Uganda's citizenship laws.
While Uganda permits dual citizenship, the Citizenship and Immigration Control Act bars holders of occupying offices listed in the Fifth Schedule which includes the presidency, prime minister, cabinet and ministers of state.
Now, Democratic Front Deputy Secretary General Deric Namakajo wants Muganga dropped from cabinet.
"The Ministry of Internal Affairs being responsible for immigration and citizenship matters requires undivided national allegiance and fidelity to the Republic of Uganda," part of the letter addressed to Clerk of Parliament and copied to President and security minister Jim Muhwezi reads.
Canada- Uganda links
Muganga previously served as a policy advisor for the Government of Alberta and project manager at Edmonton Multicultural Coalition in Canada. Documents online show he registered for dual citizenship as Ugandan - Canadian in November, 2024.
Rwanda- Uganda links
Muganga also worked with Rwanda Revenue Authority and was identified as a Rwandan. In 2021, Ugandan immigration authorities arrested Muganga at Victoria University for alleged espionage and illegal stay in Uganda. At the time, there was political tension between Uganda and Rwanda. Muganga would be later released without formal charges.