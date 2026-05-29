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Tenge Tenge loses social media accounts to manager

Moses King Moses King
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Rango Tenge Tenge
Rango Tenge Tenge
Popular social media content creator Tenge Tenge, also known as Rango Tenge Tenge is stranded after his manager, Michael  Kabonge blocked him for accessing his social media accounts. 
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Popular social media content creator Tenge Tenge, also known as Rango Tenge Tenge is stranded after his manager, Michael  Kabonge blocked him for accessing his social media accounts. 

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The 12-year-old is popular for his large expressive eyes, energetic dance moves and hilarious content commands huge following online with over 4.2m subscribers on YouTube and  9.6m on Instagram and 10m on TikTok. 

Now, there's trouble in paradise after his father reveals that he fell out with his manager over financial misunderstandings. 

"Manager Michael Kabonge took over all the social media accounts claiming they belong to him and even tried to change the channel names. Years back, he gave us about Shs27m from YouTube earnings after we had fired him because we had started noticing irregularities," he said. 

Rango Tenge Tenge is stranded after his manager, Michael  Kabonge blocked him for accessing his social media accounts. 
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He alleged that Kabonge last paid them a significant amount about three years ago. 

"Sometimes we fail to raise school fees for Tenge Tenge yet he is one of the biggest influencers in Uganda. That is why we want Micheal to return the accounts so that we get someone else who can manage them fairly," he pleaded. 

For his part, Kabonge argues that he created the accounts himself and the teenager reportedly sided with his father to block him from any earnings. 

"I started this and created the accounts myself. I was hurt the most when Tenge Tenge left me, especially after all the plans I had and the fact that they even wanted to take over the accounts I built," he said. 

Kabonge further stated that he has been sharing money with the kid's father and recently they received up to Shs70m from ambassadorial proceedings.

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