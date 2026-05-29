Gen Muhoozi's son joins prestigious Sandhurst Royal Military Academy
Private Ruhamya Kainerugaba, the son of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has joined the prestigious Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in the United Kingdom.
Gen Muhoozi made the revelation on X after he posted photos of Ruhamya in the combat alongside two other recruits armed with sophisticated rifles.
"Father and son are going through the same hardships. Separated by 27 years. Godbless Ruhamya," he posted on X.
Sandhurst is a prestigious military academy with over 200 years of history and serious traditions where recruits from all the world train.
The school teaches more than just military skills but rather emphasizes leadership and decision making skills in a grueling set of military training modules.
Gen Muhoozi graduated from the academy 27 years ago.
Other notable alumni Sandhurst has trained include more heads of state than any military academy; Winston Churchill, Prince William, Prince Harry, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sultan of Brunei, former Presidents of Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan. Generals including Field Marshal Montgomery, etc