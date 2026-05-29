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Museveni amends cabinet: Ruth Aceng redeployed as Chief Whip, Justine Lumumba replaces as Minister of ICT 

Moses King Moses King
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Dr Ruth Aceng has been redeployed as the Government Chief Whip while Justine Lumumba moves in as the new Minister of ICT and National Guidance.
Dr Ruth Aceng has been redeployed as the Government Chief Whip while Justine Lumumba moves in as the new Minister of ICT and National Guidance. 
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In a surprising turn of events, President Yoweri Museveni has submitted a mini-reshuffle to his new  cabinet for the 2026-2031 term. 

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Dr Ruth Aceng has been redeployed as the Government Chief Whip while Justine Lumumba moves in as the new Minister of ICT and National Guidance. 

The changes were announced May 28 evening and the two dignitaries took to social media to acknowledge the development. 

"I am humbled by H.E.  Kaguta Museveni's trust in redeploying me as Government Chief Whip for 2026-2031," she stated on X before adding. 

"I commit to no sleep, disciplined service and unity in the House." 

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Lumumba who missed out cabinet appointment now joins the as a minister. 

"Thank you H.E. Kaguta Museveni for redeploying me to the Ministry of ICT and National guidance. I am honored by the trust and ready to serve with dedication towards Uganda’s digital transformation agenda," she said. 

In the new cabinet the state ministers were Hon Joyce Ssebugwawo as tht Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance ( Information), Hon Alioni Yorke Odria as the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance ( National Guidance). 

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The state ministers remained unchanged. 

The new cabinet has a mix of youth and seasoned politicians with the president heralding for a spirited campaign against corruption.

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