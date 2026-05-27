LIST: Children of former ministers appointed into cabinet

In the new cabinet list released May 26 evening, Museveni appointed, among others, children of his former ministers rewarding old alliances and loyalty.

President Yoweri Museveni's new cabinet includes a clever mix of youth and seasoned politicians while introducing new faces into the 2026-2031 term.

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In the new cabinet list released May 26 evening, Museveni appointed, among others, children of his former ministers rewarding old alliances and loyalty.

The notable faces includes also spouse of former prime minister Amama Mbabazi, Jacqueline Mbabazi, the new Member of Parliament representing the elderly.

Hon Mbabazi was appointed Minister of State Gender, Labour and Social Development in charge of elderly affairs.

The children of former ministers appointed into cabinet include;

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Shartsi Musherure

Shartsi Musherure is the daughter of former minister for foreign affairs Sam Kutesa and a twin sister to Charlotte Kainerugaba, wife of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba also first son and Senior Presidential advisor on special operations.

She was appointed state minister of finance in charge of microfinance. She is a lawyer by profession.

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Dr Charles Ayume

Koboko Municipality MP Dr Charles Ayume is serving his second term in office after sensationally dislodging former minister Anite Evelyn from the constituency. Anite, the former Koboko darling was dropped from cabinet where was serving as Minister of State for Investment and Privatisation. She is due for an appointment as a presidential advisor.

Dr Charles is the son of the late Attorney General Francis Ayume, Koboko Municipality MP and also Speaker of the sixth Parliament 1996- 2001. Ayume died in a car crash in 2004.

Dr Charles was appointed Minister of State for Health.

Justine Nameere

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Nameere is the daughter of former minister of defence and veteran affairs, also served as Minister of agriculture, animal industry and fisheries Vincent Sempijja.

She is the Masaka woman district Member of Parliament and has been appointed minister of State for Local Government where she will serve under Hon Balaam Barugahara.

Siraje Musa Ali

Musa Ali is the son of long serving minister Gen Moses Ali who has been dropped off the cabinet where he was the Second Deputy Prime Minister.