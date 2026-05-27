New cabinet: Uganda’s youngest and oldest ministers named 

Dr Mercy Faith Lakisa tops this list where we we shine a light on some of the youngest ministers and the oldest in President Yoweri Museveni's new cabinet

President Yoweri Museveni’s new Cabinet list shows a partial generational shift, with some of the oldest faces in the outgoing Cabinet replaced or moved out of frontline ministerial office.

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One of the biggest exits is Gen Moses Ali, the outgoing Second Deputy Prime Minister, who was born on April 5, 1939, making him 87. He has been replaced by Dr Crispus Kiyonga.

Another major exit is Matia Kasaija, the outgoing Finance minister, who was born on May 28, 1944, and turns 82 this week. He has been replaced by Henry Musasizi at Finance.

In this list, we shine a light on some of the youngest ministers and oldest that made the list. These are the new cabinet members whose ages or dates of birth could be verified from public records or closely supported by public timelines.

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The five youngest ministers

Mercy Faith Lakisa

1. Mercy Faith Lakisa — between 29 and 30

Dr Mercy Faith Lakisa is believed to be the youngest name on the updated list, although her exact date of birth is not publicly available. She is estimated to be aged between 29 and 30, based on her student and leadership record at Makerere University between 2017 and 2020.

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She among others contested the Makerere University guild race in 2017 and later served as the 83rd Vice Guild President.

She has now been named Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development in charge of Youth and Children Affairs, placing one of Uganda’s youngest political figures in a docket focused on young people and children.

Phiona Nyamutoro

2. Phiona Nyamutoro — 32

Phiona Nyamutoro, born on December 9, 1993, is one of the youngest ministers in the new cabinet. She serves as Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development in charge of Minerals.

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Nyamutoro entered Parliament as the National Female Youth Representative and became one of the most visible young leaders in the NRM government.

Her rise has also made her one of the clearest symbols of youth inclusion in Museveni’s Cabinet.

Diana Mutasingwa

3. Diana Mutasingwa — 36

Diana Nankunda Mutasingwa Kagyenyi, born on December 9, 1989, has been retained as Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President.

She is the Buikwe District Woman MP and became Buikwe’s first minister after joining Parliament in 2021. Before politics, she worked in human resource management and later built her political profile through constituency mobilisation and youth-focused public engagements.

4. Justine Nameere — 37

Justine Nameere, born on April 17, 1989, has been named Minister of State for Local Government. Before joining frontline politics, she built a public profile as a television presenter, lawyer and media personality. She is now the Masaka City Woman MP.

Hon Lillian Aber

5. Lillian Aber — 38

Lillian Aber, born on August 8, 1987, has retained a role in the Office of the Prime Minister as Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees. She represents Kitgum District in Parliament and has built her political profile around disaster response, household income and service delivery. Her appointment keeps one of northern Uganda’s younger female leaders inside the government.

The five oldest ministers

Ephraim Kamuntu

1. Ephraim Kamuntu — 80

Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, born on September 26, 1945, is the oldest minister on the verified list. He has been named Minister of Internal Affairs.

Kamuntu is an economist, academic and veteran politician who has served in several ministries, including Tourism, Water and Environment, and Justice and Constitutional Affairs. His return to a major security-related docket shows Museveni’s continued reliance on long-serving technocrats.

Minister Tom Butime

2. Tom Butime — about 78 or 79

Tom Butime, born in 1947, remains Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities. Public records give his year of birth but not a clear full date, placing him at about 78 or 79. Butime is a retired army officer and veteran politician who has previously served in Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs-related roles and refugee affairs. He has become one of the longest-serving members of Museveni’s ministerial establishment.

Hillary Onek

3. Hillary Onek — 78

Janet Museveni

4. Janet Museveni — 77

Janet Kataaha Museveni, born in 1948, remains Minister of Education and Sports. Parliament and State House records list her date of birth as July 24, 1948. She is 77 as of May 27, 2026. The First Lady has held the Education docket since 2016 and previously served as Minister for Karamoja Affairs.

Minister Jim Muhwezi

5. Jim Muhwezi — 75