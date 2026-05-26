Analysis: Western Uganda takes lion’s share of Museveni’s new Cabinet list

Western Uganda has taken the lion’s share in President Yoweri Museveni’s new Cabinet list

Western Uganda has taken the lion’s share in President Yoweri Museveni’s new Cabinet list

Based on the list shared, Western Uganda leads with 25 ministerial appointments, followed by Central Uganda with 21, Northern Uganda with 20 and Eastern Uganda with 17.

Western Uganda has taken the lion’s share in President Yoweri Museveni’s new Cabinet list, edging out Central and Northern Uganda in the regional distribution of ministerial appointments.

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Based on the list shared, Western Uganda leads with 25 ministerial appointments, followed by Central Uganda with 21, Northern Uganda with 20 and Eastern Uganda with 17.

If the four Senior Presidential Advisors are included, the West still leads with 26 names, while Central and Northern Uganda tie at 22 each. Eastern Uganda remains at 17.

Some of the biggest names from the West include Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja of Kakumiro, Education minister Janet Museveni of Ntungamo, Finance minister Henry Musasizi of Rubanda, Foreign Affairs minister Adonia Ayebare of Bushenyi, Health minister Chris Baryomunsi of Kanungu and Water minister Kahinda Otafiire of Mitooma.

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The East has Vice President Jessica Alupo of Katakwi, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga of Kamuli and Presidency minister Milly Babalanda of Kamuli

Central Uganda has Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda, Attorney General Sam Mayanja, Defence minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Lands minister Judith Nabakooba and Public Service minister Katumba Wamala.

The North has ministers such as Hillary Onek, Sam Engola, Jane Ruth Aceng, Norbert Mao, Peter Ogwang and Beatrice Anywar.

West leads regional count

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The Western region’s dominance is visible in key ministries. It controls Finance, Foreign Affairs, Health, Water, Public Service, Tourism and several State ministries.

The region also has several districts with more than one appointee. Kakumiro has Robinah Nabbanja and Fred Byamukama.

Kasese has Crispus Kiyonga and Wilson Mbadi. Rukungiri has Jim Muhwezi and Henry Tumukunde.

Kamwenge has Jonard Asiimwe and Frank Tumwebaze. Kanungu has Chris Baryomunsi and Jacqueline Mbabazi.

Central and North follow closely

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Central Uganda comes second among ministerial appointments. It has 21 names before Senior Presidential Advisors are counted.

The region benefits from strong representation in Kampala, Wakiso, Mityana, Masaka, Luweero, Ssembabule and Kiboga.

Northern Uganda follows with 20 ministerial appointments. Kitgum and Yumbe stand out with three names each. Kitgum has Lillian Aber, Mercy Faith Lakisa and Beatrice Anywar. Yumbe has Huda Oleru, Yorke Odria Alioni and Siraji Musa Ali.

East comes fourth

Eastern Uganda has 17 appointments. The region still holds some powerful offices, including the Vice Presidency and the First Deputy Premiership.

Western Uganda has taken the lion’s share in President Yoweri Museveni’s new Cabinet list

Museveni says he worked alone

President Museveni has previously spoken about the pressure of selecting Cabinet, saying he often works alone when compiling the list.

Museveni said he was “underground, working alone.”

“When compiling the list, you are under a very big threat; this is one of the areas where I don’t need assistance,” he said.

He also said he faced a difficult choice because many potential appointees were qualified, while he also had to consider religion, tribe and regional balance.

“Many of you are so good, I didn’t know what to do, because there is religion, the tribes the balance…” Museveni said.

Western Uganda

Robinah Nabbanja (Kakumiro)

Crispus Walter Kiyonga (Kasese)

Janet Kataaha Museveni (Ntungamo)

Jim Muhwezi (Rukungiri)

Jonard Asiimwe (Kamwenge)

Frank Tumwebaze (Kamwenge)

Henry Musasizi (Rubanda)

Adonia Ayebare (Bushenyi)

Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu (Rukungiri)

Chris Baryomunsi (Kanungu)

Ephraim Kamuntu (Sheema)

Balaam Barugahara (Masindi)

Tom Butime (Kyenjojo)

Kahinda Otafiire (Mitooma)

Fred Byamukama (Kakumiro)

Alice Kaboyo (Kiruhura)

Grace Mary Mugasa (Hoima)

Bright Rwamirama (Isingiro)

Jackson Kafuuzi (Kyegegwa)

Grace Ngabirano Akifeza (Kisoro)

Jacqueline Mbabazi (Kanungu)

Margaret Muhanga Mugisa (Kabarole)

Harriet Ntabazi (Bundibugyo)

David Bahati (Kabale)

Wilson Mbadi (Kasese)

Francis Mwebesa (Mbarara)

Central Uganda

Minsa Kabanda (Kampala)

Sam Mayanja (Mityana)

Kiryowa Kiwanuka (Wakiso)

Judith Nabakooba (Mityana)

Katumba Wamala (Kalangala)

Diana Nankunda Mutasingwa (Buikwe)

Desire Muhooza (Kiboga)

Robert Ndugwa Migadde (Buvuma)

John Chrysostom Muyingo (Luweero)

Cissy Mulondo (Luweero)

Amos Lugoloobi (Kayunga)

Shartsi Kutesa Musherure (Ssembabule)

Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune (Kyotera)

Mary Kamuli Kuteesa (Mubende)

Anifa Kawooya Bangirana (Ssembabule)

Joyce Ssebugwawo (Kampala)

Lawrence Muganga (Masaka)

Kabuye Kyofatogabye (Wakiso)

Justine Nameere (Masaka)

Susan Nsambu Nakawuki (Mpigi)

Aisha Sekkindi (Kalungu)

Ruth Nankabirwa (Kiboga)

Northern Uganda

Hillary Onek (Lamwo)

Sam Engola (Lira)

John Baptist Lokii (Kotido)

Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero (Lira)

Norbert Mao (Gulu)

Sandra Santa Alum (Oyam)

Rose Akello (Kaabong)

Lillian Aber (Kitgum)

Beatrice Akello (Agago)

Esther Davinia Anyakun (Nakapiripirit)

Huda Oleru (Yumbe)

Peter Ogwang (Ngora)

Phiona Nyamutoro (Nebbi)

Mercy Faith Lakisa (Kitgum)

Joyce Okeny Acan (Pader)

Charles Ayume (Koboko)

Yorke Odria Alioni (Yumbe)

Tom Aza (Moyo)

Beatrice Anywar (Kitgum)

Siraji Musa Ali (Yumbe)

Hamson Obua (Alebtong)

Evelyn Anite (Koboko)

Eastern Uganda

Jessica Rose Epel Alupo (Katakwi)

Rebecca Kadaga (Kamuli)

Lukia Nakadama (Mayuge)

Milly Babalanda (Kamuli)

Justine Kasule Lumumba (Bugiri)

Monica Musenero Musanza (Budaka)

Sanjay Tanna (Tororo)

Ongalo-Obote (Kalaki)

Ikuya Magode (Tororo)

Phyllis Chemutai (Kapchorwa)

Sidronius Opolot Okasai (Kumi)

Amina Mukalazi (Jinja)

Calvin Echodu (Soroti)

Simon Mulongo (Manafwa)

Persis Namuganza (Namutumba)

Lydia Wanyoto Mutende (Mbale)